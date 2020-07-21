Evening weather forecast Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Showers and thunderstorms will depart early tonight. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the middle to upper 60s. There will be areas of fog, especially where there was some rainfall.

A front stalled close to the region on Wednesday will once again help to bring us a couple of showers and thunderstorms around. Once again, it’s going to be scattered rainfall and not the widespread rain that we really do need. Highs Wednesday will be in the middle 80s. Thursday will be quite warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There is just the chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm in spots Thursday afternoon. Highs Thursday will be in the middle 80s.

Friday will be warm and a bit humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. While a shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out, most of us will be rain free. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. This upcoming weekend will also be quite warm and humid with at least partial sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 80s. Sunday will be a little hotter with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A thunderstorm can not be ruled out Sunday afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny and hot and humid with some sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Thunderstorms can not be ruled out.