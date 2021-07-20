Evening weather forecast Tuesday, July 20, 2021

A few spots will have a shower or thunderstorm this evening. The rest of tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and still humid with just the chance for a shower in another spot. Lows will be the lower to middle 60s. A cold front will pass through the region on Wednesday. It probably will pass early enough in the day that there is just going to be an isolated shower or thunderstorm around. It will still be warm Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. The humidity will start to lower during the afternoon. Behind this front, the humidity will come down for a brief time Wednesday night through Thursday. A bubble of high pressure will give us a good deal of sunshine on Thursday, and there should be less smoke mixed in with the sunshine. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Friday will become a little more again humid and that may give us just the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. We’ll have both sunshine and clouds on Friday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Saturday will likely be dry and warm with a partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll have some showers and thunderstorms around as a disturbance moves into the area on Sunday; otherwise, it will be a humid day with clouds, some sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Behind that system, some heat will be building as we head into and through next week. Monday will be quite warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle 80s. We’ll reach the upper 80s to near 90 with hazy sunshine on Tuesday.

