Evening weather forecast Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Tonight is going to feature some clearing with just a chance of some more flurries or snow showers arriving from the north and west later on tonight. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 20s to near the 30 degree mark. A cold front will move through the area early Wednesday. Behind this front the rest of the day is going to be quite windy and it will turn colder with clouds some sunshine along with some flurries and snow showers. The snow showers will be most numerous near Ann West of route 219 where under some bands of snow there can be a couple of inches of new snow. Farther to the east, there will just be a dusting or so in some locations. The best chance of seeing some peeks of sunshine during the day on Wednesday is east of I-99. Temperatures Wednesday will reach highs in the upper 20s to as much as the middle 30s in the morning, but that strong gusty wind will send temperatures downward during the afternoon with all places in the 20s by evening. In fact some of the coldest spots could even be dropping into the teens by sunset.

Temperatures will drop into the teens with a clearing sky and less wind Wednesday night. Thursday will feature a good deal of sunshine mixing with a few clouds later in the day. it will be chilly but not quite as cold as Thursday with high temperatures in the 30s. The next storm system will start to bring some precipitation to the area on Friday. There may be a touch of a wintry mix in spots when precipitation first starts, but primarily this is going to be a rain system. Temperatures on Friday will try to reach into the middle to upper 40s. It will stay relatively mild Friday night into Saturday with some showers and drizzle. Temperatures Friday night will stay in the 40s and then we’ll reach into the 50s on Saturday. If everything sets up perfect some places could even be flirting with the 60 degree mark or higher. Sunday will start mild with some showers but then cooler air may start to move on in during the afternoon with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s.

Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Monday. It will turn milder again with high temperatures in the 40s on Monday. Another batch of rain is possible on Tuesday of next week with highs in the 40s.