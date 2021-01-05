Evening weather forecast Tuesday, January 5, 2021

We will still not have much in the way of a change to our weather pattern over the next few days. Tonight will remain rather cloudy with scattered flurries. The combination of a weak disturbance approaching along with a northwesterly will enhance this flurries into snow showers over the Laurel Highlands where some places will get an inch of accumulation in places. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s to near 30. There still will be some leftover flurries, even a snow shower, in the Laurel Highlands Wednesday morning. We’ll still have more clouds than sunshine. There is better chance of seeing some sunshine in the afternoon near and east of I-99. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s.

A few more of us will see brighter weather on Thursday. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Friday will bring a good deal of clouds as a storm system passes well to our south. Highs on Friday will be in the 30s. Behind the system, the weekend will be seasonably chilly with times of clouds and sunshine. Highs each day will be in the middle 30s. Clouds will start to become more prominent on Monday with highs in the middle 30s. The next storm system may clip us with the chance for some snow on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s.