Evening weather forecast Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Clouds will give way to a slow clearing tonight. The clearing may take a while in the western part of the region. With a clearing sky and light winds, it’s going to be another cold night, but not quite as cold as last night in most spots. Lows tonight will be mostly in the lower to middle teens.

A bubble of high pressure will then sit over the region and give us some nice weather for the middle of the week. Wednesday will feature a good deal of sunshine. It won’t be quite as cold during the afternoon with high temperatures in the 30s. It will still be cold Wednesday night thanks to a clear sky and light winds with lows in the teens to near 20. Thursday will turn even milder despite sunshine mixing with or fading behind clouds during the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s to near 40. As the next storm system approaches the area, clouds will continue to thicken for Friday. A bit of a mix may approach from the southwest later in the day on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the 30s to near 40.

We’ll have a wintry mix of rain and snow that may go over to all snow for a while later Friday night into Saturday. It’s still early for any details such as exact amounts or road conditions, but you should keep in mind that there may be some travel issues Friday night into Saturday. At least it won’t be too cold with this system with temperatures reaching well into the 30s on Saturday. We’ll have a much better fix on this system as time draws closer. we will have an increase in cloudiness on Friday. Despite the clouds, temperatures on Friday will reach through the 30s and to near 40 in places. On the backside of this system, Sunday will be blustery and cold with variable cloudiness and snow showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Monday with just a slight chance for some flurries or snow showers. Highs on Monday will be in the 30s to near 40. Tuesday will be a tranquil day with a partly to mostly sunny sky with highs in the 30s to near 40.