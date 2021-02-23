Evening weather forecast Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The stiff wind that we had today will diminish tonight. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky tonight. With less wind, breaks in the clouds, and still some snow on the ground, temperatures will drop down into the 20s to near 30. Some of the colder spots may drop well into the 20s. Wednesday will become even milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 50. A cold front will bring some showers or sprinkles to the area by the end of Wednesday. Behind this front we will have a setback in temperatures Thursday into Friday.

Thursday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky with highs in the 30s to near 40. A clear sky and light winds will set the stage for a colder night Thursday night with lows in the lower 20s. Colder spots will drop into the teens. Friday will feature sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40. As another push of milder air comes our way, there may be a touch of rain or a bit of a mix later Friday night into early Saturday. The rest of Saturday will be milder with the return of some sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. Showers are possible on Sunday and Monday, but there is not a lot of moisture coming our way. We’ll have clouds and some sunshine each day with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Behind that system, Tuesday will be windy with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower or flurry. Highs will be near to just above 40. Temperatures will stay near to just above average later next week.