Evening weather forecast Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Clouds will continue to break up a little more through the overnight hours leaving most of us with a partly cloudy sky. With a light wind and breaks in the clouds, it’s going to be colder than last night with lows in the 20s. Wednesday will start off with some sunshine but then clouds will thicken as the next storm system comes our way. Precipitation will start to spread into the region from the south later in the day. At first it will be cold enough for there to be a mix of snow and rain at first. High temperatures on Wednesday will be near to just above 40 but temperatures will likely drop back into the 30s as the precipitation starts.

A mix of snow and rain will go to all rain from the south to the north Wednesday night. This changeover will take a while in places near and north of I-80 where there can be 1-3” inches of snow before a turnover. Temperatures Wednesday night will slowly rise. Thursday will start mild with some rain but cold air will start to rise with a gusty wind. Temperatures Thursday morning will be in the 40s, some places near 50, but temperatures will then fall fast with a strong, gusty wind. Temperatures will fall fast during the afternoon, some places reaching into the 20s by evening. We’ll have some flurries and snow showers with a gusty wind Thursday night with lows in the teens to near 20. Friday may start off with some flurries then the rest of the day will feature clouds and sunshine with highs only in the 20s. With a clear sky and light winds, temperatures will be dropping well down into the teens, and into the single digits in places Friday night. Saturday will start off very cold, but with a fair amount of sunshine, it won’t be quite as cold during the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 30s.

The next disturbance will move through the region with a fair amount of clouds along with the chance for some sprinkles and flurries. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s to near 40. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the lower to middle 40s. The next storm system will likely bring rain Monday night into Tuesday. There is only a chance for the rain to start off as a bit of a wintry mix. It will breezy and relatively mild on Tuesday despite the rain with highs in the 40s.