Evening weather forecast Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Tonight will turn out to be partly to mostly cloudy. Some flurries, even a snow shower in places, will arrive later tonight from the northwest. The wind will stay noticeable, but not quite as strong as during the day. Lows tonight will be in the 20s.

Wednesday will start off with a good deal of clouds and scattered flurries. There may even be a light dusting in spots, mainly to the west of I-99. The rest of the day will feature a cold wind with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 30s to near 40. We’ll warm up a little more as we head into the latter part of the week. Thursday and Friday will feature sunshine and some clouds with highs well into the 40s. Some places on Friday will reach into the lower 50s. The next front will bring an increase in cloudiness on Saturday. Temperatures Saturday will reach well into the 40s before some showers develop later in the day or early at night. This system will bring us rain showers Saturday night into Sunday. Colder air will start to arrive Sunday afternoon with a gusty wind. Highs Sunday will be in the lower to middle 40s but as cold air arrives the showers could mix with snow later in the day. Monday will be a brisk and cold day with a fair amount of clouds along with just the chance for a bit of snow or a wintry mix. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. There is a lot of uncertainty as we head into the middle of next week. There is a system that will pass to our south Tuesday, maybe Wednesday. That can bring us a wintry mix or a cold rainfall. We’ll have more details as time gets closer.