Evening weather forecast Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019

Tonight will be rather cloudy with flurries and snow showers. Most likely it will just be flurries east of I-99 but farther to the west there can be a coating to an inch in some locations. Temperatures will not drop much with lows in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. An approaching cold front will bring more in the way of snow showers on Wednesday, especially in the afternoon and to the west where there can be some heavier squalls. Snow showers will bring a coating to an inch or so in the eastern part of our viewing area to a few inches on some of the ridges in the Laurel Highlands. It will also become windy on Wednesday with high temperatures in the 30s.

Behind this disturbance there still could be some flurries around early Thursday. The rest of Thursday will feature clouds and sunshine along with a brisk and chilly wind. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 30s. Friday will become partly to mostly cloudy. As a front approaches, some snow showers will arrive during the afternoon, perhaps mixed with rain at first. It will be a bit windy on Friday with highs in the 30s to the lower 40s. Behind that system Saturday will be brisk and quite chilly despite the return of some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Sunday will be a tranquil day with of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. The next system will likely bring some rain on Monday. Despite the rain it will turn milder on Monday with highs in the middle to upper 40s. We’ll still have some rain early Tuesday then it will turn cloudy to partly sunny.