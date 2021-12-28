Evening weather forecast Tuesday, December 28, 2021

A disturbance moving into and through the region is going to give us some rain and snow tonight, especially through the first half of tonight. The snow can bring a quick covering to an inch or two to areas near and north of I-80. Some of the rainfall can also be briefly heavy. Later tonight we’ll have leftover clouds, fog, showers, and drizzle. Temperatures are going to hold mostly in the 30s, but above freezing.

Behind this system, clouds will be stubborn during the day on Wednesday. There is only a slight chance for a shower or a touch of drizzle. Despite the clouds, temperatures will still reach well into the 40s to near 50.

Another disturbance will bring showers to the area again Thursday. It will still be quite mild for the month of December with highs near 50. Friday will likely be the nicest day of the week despite more clouds than sunshine. There is only a chance for a shower or some drizzle. Highs will be in the 40s. . The weekend is going to be wet and unsettled. We’ll have rain at varying rates on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. A cold front will move through the area on Sunday with rain showers maybe changing to snow showers as it becomes windy and colder. Monday will be blustery with clouds, some sunshine along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Tuesday will be brisk and chilly despite clouds breaking for some sunshine.

