Evening weather forecast Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tonight will turn out to be partly to mostly cloudy. It won’t be quite as cold as the past couple of nights thanks to an increase in clouds and a breeze. Lows tonight will be in the 20s to near 30. A cold front may will likely bring a couple of flurries, even a stray snow shower with and behind it later Tuesday night into Wednesday. There will be a covering to an inch across some of the counties along Route 219. We’ll have a chilly wind on Wednesday with times of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 30s with the breeze making it feel a slight bit colder than that.

We’ll have a chilly breeze on Thursday with clouds and sunshine. An approaching warm front may bring us some flurries by the end of the day. A bit of a wintry mix is possible on Thursday night into Christmas Eve Day. We’ll have a good deal of clouds on Friday with highs in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. A slow moving disturbance will bring us rain Friday night into Christmas Day. Temperatures Christmas Day will rise through the 40s on Christmas Day, but it may start to turn colder later in the day.

Behind this system, we’ll have both clouds and sunshine on Sunday highs close to 40. Monday will be rather cloudy with just the chance for a bit of a wintry mix. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s. There’s a better chance for showers or a wintry mix on Tuesday with highs in the 30s to near 40. As of now, the year looks like it will end on a milder note.

