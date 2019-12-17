Evening weather forecast Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Tonight will turn blustery and colder with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We’ll have scattered flurries east of I-99 with snow showers that can bring an additional light covering in places near and just west of Route 219. Lows tonight will be in the 20s, with some of the colder spots reaching into the upper teens. A bit of a wind will make it feel even colder than that.

An arctic front will move through the area on Wednesday. Ahead of that front we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine along with an increasing wind. The front will move through with snow showers and a heavier squall. The heavier squall will likely pass from the northwest to the southeast through the region during the midday hours with a sudden reduction in visibility and a quick covering of snow. These squalls have caused multiple car accidents in the past. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 20s to the lower 30s but then will start to drop during the afternoon. Once again the wind will make it feel even colder.

It will turn very cold Wednesday night through Thursday night. Flurries and snow showers will come to an end Wednesday night and temperatures will drop through the teens and into the single digits in places. At least Thursday will feature a return of sunshine. Highs on Thursday will be in the 20s. Temperatures will once again dip well into the teens Thursday night. Sunshine will mix with some high clouds on Friday. Highs will be in the 30s. This weekend will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s. Some places will reach the lower 40s Sunday. An area of high pressure to the south will give us plenty of sunshine with a nice afternoon and even milder air for early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will get into the lower to middle 40s. We’re going to stay dry and relatively mild into the Christmas holiday into the end of next week.