Evening weather forecast Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Tonight will be mostly clear early on but then clouds will start to arrive later at night. With an increase in clouds, temperatures will not drop too much. Lows will be in the lower 30s with some of the colder valley locations still reaching the upper 20s.

A warm front will bring more clouds than sunshine on Wednesday with a shower or some drizzle in places. An easterly flow along with some showers and drizzle around will make it a cooler day with highs in the 40s. Behind the warm front, it will be breezy and unseasonably warm Thursday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. A cold front will bring some showers later Thursday into Thursday night. Behind the front, Friday will be a mostly cloudy and cooler day. A disturbance will return some rain from the south later in the day Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 40s. We’ll have some rain on Saturday. As colder air starts to press into the region, the rain may mix with snowflakes in spots before coming to an end later Saturday or Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 40s, but temperatures will likely be in the 30s across the board by the end of the day. A flurry or snow shower cannot be ruled out on Sunday; otherwise, we’ll have times of clouds and sunshine along with a chilly breeze. Highs will be in the 30s. The next system will bring us plenty of clouds and maybe some rain or a wintry mix on Monday. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40.

