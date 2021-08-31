Evening weather forecast Tuesday, August 31,2021

A flash flood watch is in effect for most of the region for heavier rainfall that will be around tonight into Wednesday evening. There are also flood warnings in effect for several rivers in our region. Rain will continue to become steadier and heavier through the overnight hours. There will also be areas of fog. The heaviest rainfall will fall between the hours of 4am and 5pm on Wednesday. The rain will be heavy enough to bring flooding in areas of poor drainage. Total rainfall will be 3-6” with some spots getting even more, especially parts of Cambria, Blair and Huntingdon counties. Most of Jefferson, Elk and Cameron counties will have less, but there should still be enough to cause flooding in places.

The rain will wrap up during the middle of the night Wednesday night with clearing later on. Thursday will be a nice day with a return of sunshine. Even though the weather will be improved, it will take until Thursday for the larger rivers to crest. It will turn less humid on Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Friday will be a nice day with a good deal of sunshine and low humidity. Highs will be in the 70s. Saturday will still be nice with sunshine mixing with clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.