Evening weather forecast Tuesday, August 20th, 2019

There will still be an isolated shower or thunderstorm in a few spots early tonight, especially in the areas near the Maryland Border. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy with areas of fog. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be more unsettled with more clouds than sunshine. It will still be quite humid and warm which will help to fuel some showers and thunderstorms as a front moves into the region. Some of these could be heavy with flooding downpours. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 80s. This front will stall near to just south of our area for the end of the week and that could prolong our unsettled weather. We’ll have variable cloudiness with some showers and thunderstorms will around on Thursday, especially in the southern part of the region. Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s to near 80. Friday may start off with some showers but then the front should clear us enough to allow for a return of some sunshine. It will not be as warm, nor as humid on Friday with highs in the 70s. Friday night will be cooler which will be nice for the start of the high school football season.

A nice refreshing air mass will move in for the weekend. Saturday will turn out to be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 70s with comfortably low humidity. Lows Saturday night will be in the 50s, some of the coldest spots could drop into the upper 40s. Sunday will feature a good deal of sunshine with highs in the 70s to near 80 and low humidity. Clouds will mix with our sunshine on Monday and it will turn a little warmer with highs near to just above 80. We’ll have the chance for a shower or thunderstorm with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday with an increase in humidity. Highs will near 80.