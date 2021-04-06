Evening weather forecast Tuesday, April 6, 2021

A front remains stalled close to the area, but we remain in a mild to warm weather pattern. A disturbance moving along this front will bring a couple of showers, maybe a thunderstorm tonight, especially near and north of I-80. Otherwise, tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows within a few degrees of 50. Wednesday will also be mild to warm with clouds and sunshine. A few spots will have a shower or thunderstorm but once again, many of us will be dry. Highs Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 70s. We’ll have times of clouds and sunshine on Thursday with a shower possibility, especially later in the day. Highs will be middle to upper 60s. Some places will reach to near 70.

The weather will turn even more unsettled Friday through the weekend. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Friday with scattered showers, maybe a thunderstorm. With more in the way of clouds and showers, it won’t be quite as warm with highs closer to 60. We may have more of a break on Saturday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a couple of showers, especially later in the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 60s. Sunday will be the wetter day of the weekend with numerous showers if not a steadier period of rain. This will make for a cooler day on Sunday with highs in the 50s. Monday will feature a return of partial sunshine with highs near to just above 60. Another disturbance will return some showers to the area on Tuesday of next week.