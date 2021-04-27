Evening weather forecast Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Tonight is going to remain quite mild with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 50s with only a few of the colder valley spots dropping into the 40s. Wednesday will be breezy and even warmer with highs near to just above 80. A shower or thunderstorm will move in from the west and effect some areas by evening. We’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday will still be relatively warm, but not quite as warm as Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Behind a cold front, Friday will be windy and not as warm with clouds, some sunshine but also scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. Saturday will still be a bit breezy and cool with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be close to 60. We’re going to have another warm-up Sunday into next week. Sunday and Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Monday will be a little warmer with highs in the lower to middle 70. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in some spots later Monday. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, but still mild, with scattered showers and a thunderstorm in spots. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.