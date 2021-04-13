Evening weather forecast Tuesday, April 14, 2021

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with more clouds in the places farther to the west. The night will be a bit cool, but really not bad for this time of the year, and above average with lows in the 40s. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and still relatively mild. The most sunshine will be in the areas near and north of I-80. A stray shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. Thursday will also feature more clouds than sunshine with scattered showers. Temperatures will be no better than the lower 50s. There is a slight chance for the rain showers to mix with snowflakes Thursday night into Friday, especially through the higher terrain. Other than a few showers around, Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s.

The weather will improve a bit for the upcoming weekend. Saturday will a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Sunday will become rather cloudy. There will be the possibility for showers developing for the afternoon. Highs will be near 60. Monday will stay showery with temperatures holding in the 50s. There still may be a shower in spots on Tuesday; otherwise, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to near 60.