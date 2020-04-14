Evening weather forecast Tuesday, April 14, 2020

We will have a little bit of light rain and some flurries in spots mainly to the south early tonight. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably cold with lows in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Wednesday will feature both clouds and sunshine but the clouds will really start to win out later in the day as another disturbance heads our way. We will have some showers and flurries crop up and move in during the afternoon, especially the farther north you are. High temperatures on Wednesday will once again be in the 40s. There still could be a flurry in some spots early Thursday then the rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny brisk and chilly with highs in the 40s. We may have some glimpses of sunshine early in the day on Friday but then the next system will bring us a mix of some rain and snow developing during the midday hours and continue into Friday night. Temperatures on Friday will have a tough time rebounding into the middle 40s, some of the higher elevations probably won’t get out as authorities and there could be a slushy accumulation in some of the higher spots.

The chance for a wintry mix will continue into early Saturday. The rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny and a bit brisk. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with just the chance of some sprinkles late. Monday and Tuesday will feature both clouds and sunshine and it will be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s. There are signs for a warm-up later next week.