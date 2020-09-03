Evening weather forecast Thursday, September 3, 2020

Tonight will stay muggy with some clouds. A cold front sinking into the region will bring us a scattering of showers. Lows tonight will be in the 60s. This front will still be close enough to bring some clouds first thing in the morning on Friday, maybe even a leftover shower in the Laurel Highlands. The rest of Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and a bit breezy. The humidity will start to lower during the afternoon Highs on Friday will be in the 70s. Friday night will be a more refreshing night with lows in the lower to middle 50s.

A bubble of high pressure will give us gorgeous weather for the upcoming weekend. We’ll have a nice, sunny day on Saturday with low humidity and highs in the 70s. It will be comfortably cool Saturday night with lows ranging from the middle 40s in some of the cool spots to the lower 50s in some of the larger towns. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Sunday with a warm afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

Another weak front will move toward the area on Monday, but it will not have any moisture with it so it will only bring some clouds to mix in with our sunshine. Highs Monday will be in the 70s to near 80. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with low humidity and highs in the 70s to near 80. Wednesday will be seasonably warm with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. There is a slight chance for a shower early then we’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle 70s and lowering humidity.