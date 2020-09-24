Evening weather forecast Thursday, September 24, 2020

Tonight will feature patchy clouds. There will be more clouds to the south and more of a clear sky up to the north. Fog will develop later tonight. Lows tonight will be near to just above 50. Friday will start off with areas of fog; otherwise we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Once again it will be sunnier the farther to the north with more in the way of clouds farther to the south. It will be relatively warm with highs in the 70s. An easterly flow will bring us more clouds than sunshine on Saturday and that may be enough to bring drizzle or a shower to some locations. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 70s. Saturday night will be quite mild with some clouds and lows in the 50s.

Sunday will turn even warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There is only a chance for a shower to approach from the west later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. There is a better chance for a scattering of showers on Monday as a weak front moves into the region. Highs Monday will be near to just above 70. A stronger front will move into the region on Tuesday. It will become mostly cloudy with showers, maybe a thunderstorm developing. It won’t be quite as warm on Tuesday with highs in the 60s. This front may stall close to the area on Wednesday, and a disturbance moving along it may develop a steadier rain into the area. It will be a cooler rain with highs closer to 60. Behind this disturbance it will be cooler on Thursday with clouds, some sunshine and scattered showers with highs in the 50s.