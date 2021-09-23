Evening weather forecast Thursday, September 23, 2021

A much cooler air mass has started to move into the region. The clouds that are around this evening should evaporate away and most of us should be clear by the time you wake in the morning. It’s going to be a much chillier night. In fact, it will be the chilliest night since late June with lows in the 40s. Some of the coldest spots could even touch the upper 30s. This really is not too cold for this time of the year.

We’ll have another seasonably cool day on Friday despite more sunshine than clouds. Highs will once again be in the 60s. Friday night will be another chilly night with lows in the 40s. Sunshine will start to fade behind clouds on Saturday as another front approaches from the west. This front will not have much moisture to work with and will only bring the chance for a couple of isolated showers, especially during the afternoon. Slightly cooler air will move in Sunday with highs in the 60s. Monday will also feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with a comfortable afternoon. Highs will be near 70. Another weak front will bring scattered showers on Tuesday. Behind that front, it will turn a little cooler for the middle of next week.

