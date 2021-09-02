Evening weather forecast Thursday, September 2, 2021

A large area of high pressure will continue to give us nice weather over the next couple of days. This is a cool and dry air mass. Tonight will be clear with light wind. These are the perfect conditions for us to cool a lot. Lows will be in the 40s. Some of the coldest locations will drop into the lower 40s. There will be a few pockets of valley fog.

Friday will be a nice day with a good deal of sunshine and just a few high clouds. We will still have low humidity. Highs will be in the 70s. Saturday will still be nice with sunshine mixing with clouds. It will turn a slight bit warmer with highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. A weak front will bring the chance for a couple of showers on Sunday; otherwise, we will have clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Labor Day should be mostly dry with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. The next front may bring some showers later Tuesday into Wednesday morning; otherwise, we will have clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Thursday will be comfortable with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

