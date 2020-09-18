Evening weather forecast Thursday, September 17, 2020

A cold will sink through the area tonight with a fair amount of clouds and scattered sprinkles. Lows tonight will be mostly in the 50s but a few spots in the northern part of the region. This front will push to our south on Friday. It will still be close enough for some clouds, even a sprinkle in a few spots, during the morning hours, especially south of Route 22. Clouds will yield to sunshine from the northwest to the southeast during the afternoon as some dry air gets pulled into the region behind the remnants of Sally which is passing well to our south. Friday will be a cooler day with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

The chilliest air for the season so far will build in for the upcoming weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and quite cool with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. With a clear sky and lighter winds, lows Saturday night will be in the 30s with some pockets of frost. Sunday will also be cool, if not downright chilly, despite sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. A clear sky and light winds will help temperatures to plummet into the 30s in most places again Sunday night. Once again there will be some pockets of frost Sunday night. A very dry weather pattern will continue next week. Monday and Tuesday will also be a nice, but a bit cool of a day despite a mostly sunny sky each day. Highs on Monday will be in the lower to middle 60s and we will be in the middle to upper 60s on Tuesday. The nights will also be quite cool with lows in the lower 40s with colder spots still dropping into the 30s. Wednesday will also feature sunshine with a milder afternoon with highs near to just above 70. Thursday will be sunny to partly cloudy and mild with highs in the lower to middle 70s.