Evening weather forecast Thursday, September 16, 2021

Not much is going to change in our weather pattern. An easterly flow from the Atlantic Ocean will continue to bring a good deal of clouds to places near and east of Route 219 tonight into the day on Friday. There will be a touch of drizzle in places, even a shower in a few spots during the day on Friday. Lows tonight will be in the 60s. There will be some peeks of sunshine on Friday, especially the farther west in the region you are. Highs will be in the 70s with some places west of Route 219 reaching the 80-degree mark. It will still stay a bit humid.

Saturday will be warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. There is just a slight chance for a brief shower in some places as a weak cold front moves through the region. Highs on Saturday will be close to 80. The weather should be comfortable for the nighttime whiteout game at Beaver Stadium. Here is the complete game day forecast. Behind the front, the humidity will come down a little for Sunday, but it will stay warm with clouds breaking for sunshine. Highs near to just above 80. A bubble of high pressure will give us a good deal of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday. It will be humid with highs in the upper 70s. A shower or thunderstorm may approach from the west later Tuesday into Tuesday night. There will be a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms arriving with a stronger cold front Wednesday. There will be a pretty good spell of cooler weather behind that front later next week.

