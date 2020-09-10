Evening weather forecast Thursday, September 10, 2020

Despite some recent rainfall, a drought watch remains in effect for much of the region. In fact, Elk County was added to the watch area and a drought warning has been issued for Potter County. In these areas you are asked to conserve water usage.

A flow from the Atlantic Ocean will continue to push moist air into our area. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight. The clouds will be thicker the farther to the south and east you are, and in these spots, there will be a shower and areas of drizzle. Lows tonight will be in the 60s which is way above the average low which is in the lower 50s.

Friday will start off with plenty of clouds and some drizzle in places, mainly to the east of I-99. Otherwise, the day will turn warm again with clouds breaking for sunshine. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The best chance to reach the 80s will be in areas near and north of I-80 where the sunshine will return earlier. Friday night will be partly cloudy with some areas of fog and lows in the 50s to near 60. Saturday will become partly to mostly cloudy. There is a slight chance for a shower or some drizzle by the end of the day. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

The next front will bring a fair amount of clouds along with some showers Saturday night into Sunday. There will also be a thunderstorm in some places. Highs Sunday will be in the middle 70s. Behind this front, comfortable air is going to move into the region for the beginning of next week. Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with lowering humidity. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. It will be comfortable Monday night with lows in the lower 50s, some places could even drop into the upper 40s. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs near to just above 70 and low humidity. Wednesday will also be comfortable with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be near to just above 70. Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. We will have the chance for some showers as a cold front starts to approach the region once again. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.