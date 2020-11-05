Evening weather forecast Thursday, October 5, 2020

We’re in a relatively warm and tranquil weather pattern for the month of November and not much is going to be changing in the near future. A front moving into and through the region tonight will bring some clouds. There will be some clearing from the northwest as we head toward sunrise. Tonight will be relatively mild for this date with lows mostly in the 40s. Only some of the coldest spots will drop into the upper 30s.

A bubble of high pressure will sink through the area and to our south on Friday. We’ll have plenty of sunshine Friday with a pleasantly warm afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70. This high pressure system will continue to dominate our weather this weekend. We will have plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs near to just above 70. We’ll flirt with some record high temperatures on Sunday. Monday will feature sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be near to just above 70, coming within a few degrees of the record high temperatures for the date. Tuesday will be mild with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. The next front will come to the area with a good deal of clouds with some rain developing next Wednesday. Highs will be above average, but not too much cooler, reaching still the lower to middle 60s. There still may be some showers early then it will be cloudy to partly sunny Thursday with highs near to just above 60.