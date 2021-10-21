Evening weather forecast Thursday, October 21, 2021

A cold front will cross the area with showers, and in spots a thunderstorm this evening. The rest of tonight will stay mostly cloudy with scattered showers becoming more isolated. It will be a bit breezy and mild for the second half of the month of October. Low temperatures will range from the middle to upper 40s west of Route 219 to closer to 50 near and east of I-99.

This weekend will be seasonably chilly and also a bit unsettled. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Saturday with scattered showers and drizzle. The showers will be a little more numerous during the morning. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 50s. A partly to mostly cloudy sky will be over our region on Sunday as the next disturbance comes our way. Rain may arrive later Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s. There is also a good chance for rain on Monday into early Tuesday. Highs each day will be in the 50s. We’ll have both clouds and sunshine with just the chance for a shower or some drizzle on Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Thursday will be milder with clouds and sunshine along with the chance for showers, maybe a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s.

