Evening weather forecast Thursday, October 14, 2021

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and quite mild for the middle of October. Lows tonight will be in the 50s. Fog will develop once again and will last into the morning hours on Friday. There could also be a touch of drizzle in places. Some spots could have a shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. This front will bring some showers, even a thunderstorm in places, Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 60s, but the temperature will start to fall in the afternoon. The numerous showers will taper to just scattered showers during the afternoon. Behind the front, a spell of cooler weather is coming our way for Sunday into early next week. We’ll have both clouds and sunshine Sunday. The clouds will be more prominent north of I-80 and through the Laurel Highlands where there could also be a couple of sprinkles. Highs on Sunday will be only in the 50s with a stiff breeze making it feel even chillier than that. Monday may start off with patches of clouds but then we will have plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be near to just above 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a good deal of sunshine with chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons. Highs each day will be in the middle 60s. The next front will approach with a mix of clouds and sunshine on Thursday. That front may bring a shower. Highs on Thursday will be in the 60s. It will turn chillier again for the following weekend.

