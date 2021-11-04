Evening weather forecast Thursday, November 4, 2021

Another frosty and cold night is coming our way. Most of the clouds that mixed in with our sunshine this afternoon will evaporate away by the middle of the night. The clouds will hold on the longest north of I-80. With a clear sky and light winds, temperatures will plummet once again tonight with lows in the 20s. Once again, you’ll have to scrape the frost from the windshield early in the day.

High pressure will build into the region and give us bright and tranquil weather Friday through the upcoming weekend. We’ll have plenty of sunshine on Friday with a chilly and frosty morning followed by a cool afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Sunshine will help turn a chilly morning to a high near 50 on Saturday. Sunshine will be mostly sunny and not as chilly. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Monday will turn even milder with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will also turn warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will in the lower to middle 60s. With enough sunshine, some spots will make a run through the upper 60s. The next front will start to bring showers by the end of the day on Thursday. Highs will be near to just above 60.

