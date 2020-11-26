Evening weather forecast Thursday, November 26, 2020

Happy Thanksgiving!

Tonight will feature a good deal of clouds along with areas of drizzle. Lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Black Friday will feature clouds than will break for some sunshine at times. There still will be a shower or a touch of drizzle in places. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s Another front moves through the area early Saturday with clouds and a touch of drizzle in spots then clouds will break for sunshine during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s. A clear sky and lighter winds will help Saturday night to be seasonably chilly with lows in the 20s to near 30. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Sunday and it will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s.

A stronger system will bring rain to the area on Monday. It likely will be a soaking rainfall along with fog. Temperatures will struggle to rise through the 40s. A cold front will pass through the area on Tuesday. It will turn windy and colder on Tuesday with a mix of rain and snow showers going to all snow showers. Temperatures will not rise higher than the 30s on Tuesday. Wednesday will still be windy and cold with variable cloudiness along with some leftover flurries and snow showers. Highs will be in the lower 30s to middle 30s. There may be a flurry in a few spots on Thursday; otherwise, clouds will break for some sunshine. Highs once again will be in the 30s.