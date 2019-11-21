Evening weather forecast Thursday, November 21st

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, breezy and relatively mild as a front approaches the region. Temperatures will hold in the 40s for most of the night. This front will bring a band of some light showers to the region later on tonight into the morning hours on Friday. Otherwise, Friday will be windy and colder with clouds breaking for some sunshine. We’ll have morning highs in the 40s to the lower 50s but temperatures will drift downward during the day, reaching the 30s everywhere by evening. Friday night will be chilly with some clearing and lows in the 20s.

Clouds will thicken again on Saturday with the next storm system bringing some rain Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Behind this system, Sunday may start off with some sprinkles and flurries but then the rest of the day will be brisk with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s. An area of high pressure will settle over the region for the beginning of next week. Monday will feature a good deal of sunshine with highs in the 40s to near 50. Sunshine will fade behind an increase in cloudiness on Tuesday. Despite the increase in cloudiness, Tuesday will be relatively mild. Highs will be close to 50.

The next front will bring some showers on Wednesday. As the front passes to the east, the rain showers may mix with flurries before coming to an end. Highs on Wednesday will be near 50 but temperatures will fall during the day. Thanksgiving Day may start with scattered flurries, then the rest of the day will be seasonably chilly with a cloudy to partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the 40s.