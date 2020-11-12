Evening weather forecast Thursday, November 12, 2020

Friday will feature sunshine and some clouds with highs in the middle 50s. Sunshine will fade behind clouds on Saturday. With the increase in cloudiness, it’s going to be a little cooler with highs near to just above 50. The next system will bring us periods of rain on Sunday. It will be a cool rainfall with highs in the 50s.

Behind this system, Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with the chance for a shower or two as another cold front moves into the region. Monday will be a cooler day with highs in the 40s. Even colder air will press into the region with a gusty wind along with scattered flurries and snow showers on Tuesday. Temperatures most of Tuesday will be in the 30s. There will still be the chance for a flurry in places on Wednesday; otherwise, we’ll have clouds and sunshine with a chilly breeze. Highs will be in the 40s. Thursday will be cool with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 40s.