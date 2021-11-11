Evening weather forecast Thursday, November 11, 2021

Clouds will dominate our weather tonight. There will be scattered showers and some drizzle in places early tonight. The clouds along with a southerly breeze will keep temperatures up a good bit tonight, holding mostly in the 50s, only dropping into the 40s in places later tonight. A cold front will bring a band of rain through the area tonight through early Friday. There may even be a strong gust of wind and some thunder as the front passes. Behind the front, the rest of Friday will be breezy to windy with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs Friday will be in the middle to upper 50s, but temperatures will start to dip during the afternoon.

Saturday will be a windy and chilly day with more clouds than sunshine and a chilly wind. Another cold front will bring a scattering of rain showers that will mix with snow in places. Temperatures most of Saturday will hold in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. It will be brisk and cold Sunday with variable cloudiness. Another fast-moving disturbance will bring rain and snow showers later Sunday into Monday. This system will bring snow and rain showers. There will be a covering of snow in places by Monday morning, especially the higher terrain. Highs Sunday will be in the lower to middle 40s. Even though the rain and snow showers will come to an end, temperatures will struggle to get past 40 on Monday. Behind this system, it will stay chilly on Tuesday with clouds, some sunshine and the chance for sprinkle or flurry. Highs will be near to just above 40. A warmup will start to kick in next Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures rebounding into the 50s in many spots.

