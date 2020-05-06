Evening weather forecast Thursday, May 6, 2020

The rain and drizzle will come to an end this evening then we will have a clearing sky from the northwest to the southeast tonight. It will be a cold night for early May with lows in the 30s. A freeze warning is in effect for western Pennsylvania, but the reason why a lot of the region is not in the warning is because officially, the growing season has not started yet.

Thursday will be a nicer day with sunshine mixing with clouds. It will become breezy to windy. A stray shower can not be ruled out later in the day, but that’s probably the exception, not the rule. Temperatures on Thursday will reach through the 50s to near 60 in places. Another system will bring a chilly rain that will mix with and then change to wet snow Friday into Friday night. More places likely will get a covering of snow, but we are still not expecting any travel issues. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 40s in most spots with some places hovering in the 30s during the afternoon. Behind this system, it will turn windy and cold on Saturday with more clouds than sunshine along with scattered showers of rain and wet snow. Highs will be no better than the lower to middle 40s on Saturday with the wind making it feel colder than that. Sunday will still be quite cool with clouds and sunshine and the day may end cloudy as the next system starts to approach. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Monday will be rather cloudy and cool with a period of rain or showers with highs no better than the lower to middle 50s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. It will still be cool on Tuesday with highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Wednesday will be a little mild with temperatures pushing back to near 60 despite the chance for a later day shower.