Evening weather forecast Thursday, May 27, 2021

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and not nearly as muggy as last night. Lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. A disturbance cutting south of our area is going to give us a much cooler and wetter end to the work week. We’ll have periods of rain on Friday. There could be a rumble of thunder in a few spots, especially in the southern part of the region. Temperatures will not rise out of the lower to middle 60s. In fact, many spots will be in the 50s when it is raining. Saturday will still be cool and unsettled with variable cloudiness scattered showers. Temperatures will fail to rise out of the 50s in most locations. The weather will be slow to improve for the rest of the holiday weekend. Sunday will still cool with times of clouds and sunshine and only a slight chance for a shower in some spots. Highs will be in the 60s. Memorial Day will be a little milder with a good deal of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 70s. Tuesday will be a little warmer with sunshine and a few clouds. A shower can not be ruled out. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Wednesday into Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, maybe a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.

