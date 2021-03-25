Evening weather forecast Thursday, March 25, 2021

An approaching cold front will bring showers, and even a couple of thunderstorms to the area tonight. It will be quite mild ahead of this front with low temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Some places may not even drop into the 50s until after sunrise on Friday. There still will be some showers, even a thunderstorm in spots early Friday. Behind this front it will become quite windy with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Some wind gusts can reach 60mph, maybe a touch more in some locations. Because of this, a high wind warning has been issued for Blair, Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties from 6am until 6pm on Friday. The rest of the region is under a wind advisory for the same times. Highs on Friday will range from near 60 across the Laurel Highlands to near 70 in some of the deeper valleys east of I-99.

Saturday will be a nice day with sunshine mixing with some clouds. It will be cooler, but still mild for this time of the year with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Another front will bring a round of showers Saturday night into Sunday. The rest of Sunday will be cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Behind that front we are going to have a chilly start to next week. Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a chilly wind. High temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50. Tuesday will still be a bit cool with sunshine, a few clouds, and highs in the middle to upper 50s. Unsettled weather returns on Wednesday with variable cloudiness, showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs will be near to just above 60. Thursday will turn windy and cooler again with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs will be closer to 50s.