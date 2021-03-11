Evening weather forecast Thursday, March 11, 2021

We’ll have a scattering of showers tonight. These showers will be confined mainly to the south later tonight. It will be mild most of the night then lows will be in the 40s. There still may be a shower in spots early in the counties near the Maryland border early Friday then the rest of the day will feature some sunshine with a gusty breeze. Some spots in the northern part of the region may even turn out mostly sunny. Highs Friday will be in the 50s to near 60.

Behind this front, the weekend will be cooler sunshine and just a few clouds each day. Highs each day will be in the middle 40s across the higher terrain to near 50 in some of the deeper valleys. Clouds will increase with the next front Monday with the chance for some showers arriving late. Highs will be in the 40s. Showers are likely next Tuesday with highs again