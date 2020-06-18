Evening weather forecast Thursday, June 18, 2020

The upper level low pressure system that has been spinning to our southeast for most of this week is weakening and is now moving northward into West Virginia. This will help to bring us more unsettled weather as we head into the end of the work week.

There will still be a shower or thunderstorm in some spots through early tonight. Later tonight will be feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will be a bit muggy with lows in the 60s.

As this upper level low pressure system shifts northward, we will have more clouds than sunshine Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms around each day. The most numerous activity will be in the afternoon into the evening hours. While not everyone will get hit with rain, those that do can have a downpour. Highs Friday will be in the 70s to near 80.

Saturday will be a little warm and quite humid with clouds and sunshine. The upper level low will still be close enough to allow for a scattering of thunderstorms to develop. While not every spot will be hit, those that do will get a downpour. It’s probably not enough to cancel outdoor plans, but just have a backup plan to move inside if you get hit with a storm. Highs on Saturday will be near to just above 80 and the humidity will make it feel even more uncomfortable. Sunday will be quite warm and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. There will likely be a couple of thunderstorms in the region during the afternoon and evening hours. Once again, the spots that get hit could have a flooding downpour. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The nights this weekend will also be quite muggy with lows in the 60s. Monday will be quite warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with the chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The next front will bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. It will still be warm and humid on Tuesday with clouds and sunshine Tuesday with highs near to just above 80. Wednesday will most likely be rain free with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s. A bubble of high pressure will give us a nice day on Thursday with a partly to mostly sunny sky and highs in the lower to middle 80s.