Evening weather forecast Thursday, July 29, 2021

There will still be a couple of showers and stronger thunderstorms around early then the rest of tonight will stay humid with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 60s. A refreshing air mass will start to move into the region on Friday. The day will start off with some clouds early, but the rest of the day will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky.

A refreshing breeze will help to give us lowering humidity. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and nice. Highs will be in the 70s with low humidity. We will be a touch bit warmer and a little more humid on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There is a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be near to just above 80. Monday will turn out to be partly to mostly sunny and nice with lower humidity. Highs will be near 80. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs close to 80. There is a slight chance for a shower by Wednesday afternoon. A couple of showers and thunderstorms become possible by Thursday; otherwise, we will have clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above 80.

