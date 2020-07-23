Evening weather forecast Thursday, July 23, 2020

We’ll have a scattering of showers and thunderstorms this evening then the rest of tonight will be partly cloudy and still muggy. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s. There will be a couple of pockets of fog, especially where there was rain over the past couple of days.

Behind this front, Friday will be warm, but not quite as humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. While a shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out, most of us will be rain free. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. This upcoming weekend will also be quite warm and humid with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 80s. Sunday will be a little hotter with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Monday will be a hot and humid day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. An approaching cold front may a thunderstorm to close our area from the northwest later in the day. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Behind the front Tuesday will be quite warm and humid with clouds and sunshine and only the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Wednesday will be warm, but not too humid with some sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Thursday will also be seasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 80s.