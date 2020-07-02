Evening weather forecast Thursday, July 2, 2020

Tonight will be mainly clear and balmy. Low temperatures will be pretty close to 60 with only some cooler spots reaching the upper 50s. Friday will be hot, but at least not too humid, with some hazy sunshine and highs will be near 90. Saturday will also be hot and just a touch more humid with hazy sunshine. Highs on Independence Day will be near 90. It will still be warm, but rain free and clear for any fireworks show including the Fabulous Fireworks that will be broadcast live on WTAJ at 9:30pm. Sunday will be hot and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine and only the slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be near 90.

A disturbance will move through the area on Monday and will give a slightly higher chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm; otherwise, it will be quite warm and humid with clouds and hazy sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s to perhaps near 90. Behind that disturbance some very warm to hot weather will develop once again. Tuesday and Wednesday will be very warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. A pop up thunderstorm can not be ruled out on either of the days, but the better chance seems like it will be Wednesday. Highs each day will be in the upper 80s to perhaps near 90. Thursday will be hot and humid with hazy sunshine and highs near 90.