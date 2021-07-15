Evening weather forecast Thursday, July 15, 2021

A few spots will have a soaking shower or thunderstorm this evening; otherwise, tonight will stay quite muggy with a partly cloudy sky. Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 60s. Friday will be a hot and humid day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. With the heat and humidity, a soaking shower or thunderstorm will hit a few spots during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be the upper 80s to near 90. Saturday will still be very warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. As a front moves into the region, we’ll have a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The day will not be a wash out, but any of these can bring a flooding downpour. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 80s and it will still be humid. Sunday will still bring the likelihood for a couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms with clouds and some sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 80.

The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will be even lower on Monday with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Tuesday will be warm and more humid with at least a partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will stay warm and humid with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs each day will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.