Evening weather forecast Thursday, Jul7 21, 2021

As a cold front presses through the region, we will have some showers around early tonight. Later tonight we will have partial clearing. It won’t be quite as humid as recent nights with lows ranging from the 50s near and west of Route 219 to near 60 along and east of I-99. Behind this front Friday will be a more refreshing day. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine but there will be a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in a few spots. Not every place will be hit and most of the time will be rain-free. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s with lower humidity.

A pop-up shower or two can still be around on Saturday; otherwise, we’ll have a comfortable day with times of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Independence Day should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. In fact, the sky may be mostly clear by the time fireworks show. We’ll be live at Delgrosso’s Summer Thunder starting at 9pm. We’ll have comfortable highs in the middle to upper 70s. Monday will be warmer and more humid with highs in the middle 80s. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out on any of the days. Highs each day will be in the upper 80s. Nights will also be muggy with lows in the 60s.

