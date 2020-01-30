Evening weather forecast Thursday, January 30, 2020

We’ll continue to have a good deal of clouds tonight with just an isolated flurry in a few spots. It’s not going to be as cold as last night with lows in the 20s. A weakening disturbance will approach the area from the west tomorrow. This will keep us unsettled with more clouds than sunshine along with some sprinkles and flurries. The best chance for sprinkles and flurries will be in the afternoon and in areas near and west of Route 219. The combination of this disturbance and another one passing to our south will give us a cloudy to partly sunny sky with a couple of showers and flurries scattered around on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 30s to the lower 40s.

There still could be some flurries around early on Sunday. This means that there may be clouds when Phil comes out of his burrow at Gobblers Knob Sunday morning. Remember we will have complete live coverage on Sunday starting at 7am with our “Out of the Shadows” special. The rest of the day on Sunday will feature clouds and some sunshine. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s to near the 40=degree mark. Monday will be a nice day with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50. Tuesday will also be mild despite a good deal of clouds. Highs will be in the 40s to the lower 50s. Some more showers will likely develop on Tuesday. Wednesday will also be mild for this time of the year despite showers, drizzle and fog. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s. Thursday will be a little cooler with the chance for a mix of some rain and snow . Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s.