Evening weather forecast Thursday, January 2, 2020

Clouds will continue to thicken this evening as a storm system approaches from the southwest. This system will develop some rainfall from the southwest to the northeast later tonight. Temperatures tonight are going to be much above average for the date, failing to drop lower than 40° in many spots. We’ll continue to have periods of rain and drizzle for our day on Friday. There will also be areas of fog. Some of this fog could be dense, especially over some of the ridges. Temperatures on Friday will hold mostly in the 40s, reaching into the lower 50s in some places.

Friday night into Saturday morning will stay mild despite some rain and drizzle. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50 early Saturday but then temperatures will drop Saturday afternoon. Rain may mix with snowflakes by the end of the day as temperatures will drop into the 30s by evening. Behind this system, Sunday will be windy and colder with variable cloudiness along with flurries and snow showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s. We’ll have some flurries and snow showers scattered in the region Sunday night into early Monday then the rest of Monday will be cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for som3e flurries or snow showers and highs in the 30s. We’ll have the chance for some leftover snow showers early Wednesday; otherwise, the day will be brisk and chilly with clouds and sunshine. Highs Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 30s. Thursday will feature partial sunshine and highs in the 30s.