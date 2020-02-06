Evening weather forecast Thursday, February 6, 2020

Tonight will remain rather cloudy and damp with periods of rain and drizzle. Temperatures most of tonight will hold steady or even rise, but colder air will start to move in to areas near and west of Route 219 later at night. In these spots the rain will mix with snow, perhaps even some ice, before the sun rises. On the backside of this storm system, it’s going to turn quite windy and colder during the day on Friday. A mix of rain and snow will change to all snow showers during the morning and continue into the afternoon hours. The concentration of these snow showers will be more near and west of Route 219. In these places the snow can accumulate up to a few inches. Because of this a winter weather advisory is in effect for Elk, Cameron and Jefferson counties westward along with northeastern Centre and Clinton counties. This advisory is in effect from 5am until 1pm on Friday.

Snow showers will taper to scattered flurries Friday night. It will be blustery and cold with lows in the upper teens to the lower 20s. Saturday will feature clouds, some sunshine along with just the chance for some flurries. The best chance will be very early and very late in the day and west of Route 219. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s. A weak system passing near to just south of our area may give us a touch of light snow or flurries Saturday night into very early Sunday, then the rest of Sunday will feature more clouds than sunshine. Highs on Sunday in the 30s to near 40. We’ll have some unsettled weather early next week. Monday will be rather cloudy with showers that still could start as a bit of wintry mix. Highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

We’ll still have the chance for showers on Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Wednesday may start off with leftover showers but then the rest of the day will be more tranquil with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the lower 40s. That break will be short-lived as some more rain arrives again on Thursday. Once again, there is a chance for the rain to be mixed with snow or ice. Highs on Thursday will be near to just above 40.