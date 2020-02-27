Evening weather forecast Thursday, February 27, 2020

A wind advisory remains in effect for the counties along and east Route 219 until 1am this evening. We will still have some gusts of wind early tonight that will reach up to near, or just above 40mph. The wind will slowly diminish later tonight but will stay quite noticeable. Flurries and snow showers will also diminish in coverage later tonight. It will be just flurries and nothing more than a light dusting near and east of I-99 but there still can be another inch or so on some of the ridges to the west. Do be careful on the roads as there will also be some blowing snow. Clouds will also start to break some later tonight with lows in the teens to near 20.

The next disturbance looks like it will cut south of our area on Friday. That will leave us with a cold day with clouds, some sunshine along with scattered flurries and snow showers, especially near and west of Route 219. It will be breezy to windy on Friday, but not quite as windy as Thursday. It will also not be quite as cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s across some of the higher terrain to the upper 30s in some of the deeper valleys east of I-99. It is these eastern places that will have a little more in the way of sunshine.

Behind that system, the cold will be reinforced for the start of the weekend. Saturday will be brisk and cold with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but only a small chance for some leftover flurries. clouds, some sunshine along with the chance for at least some flurries. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. As an area of high pressure settles to the south, we’ll start an abrupt warm up later in the weekend. Sunday will feature at least partial sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Monday will turn even milder despite and increase in cloudiness and the chance for some showers arriving during the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the middle to upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay quite mild despite a good deal of clouds along with showers and drizzle. Highs each day will be in the lower to middle 50s. A cold front will move through the region on Thursday with rain showers changing to snow showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s but it may start to turn colder later in the day.