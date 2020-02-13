Evening weather forecast Thursday, February 13, 2020

An arctic front will move through the region this evening with a band of snow that will bring a quick covering of snow along with gusty winds. This can cause some slick spots on the roads in a quick period of time. Behind the front, the rest of tonight will be windy and much colder with scattered flurries east of I-99 with snow showers farther to the west. Accumulation will be little or nothing to the east, but there will be a coating to an inch or so across some of the higher terrain near and west of Route 219. Lows tonight will be in the teens to near 20 with the wind making it feel much colder than that.

Friday may start off with some flurries. Behind this front, clouds will break for sunshine. That sun will only offer moral support as it is going to be a cold day. Highs will range from the teens across some of the higher elevations to the middle 20s in some of the deeper valleys near and east of I-99. With a clear sky and light winds, temperatures will be dropping into the single digits in many locations. Saturday will start off very cold, but with a fair amount of sunshine, it won’t be quite as cold during the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 30s. The next disturbance will move through the region with a fair amount of clouds along with some flurries and sprinkles. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the lower to middle 40s. The next storm system will likely bring rain Monday night into Tuesday. There is only a chance for the rain to start off as a bit of a wintry mix. It will breezy and relatively mild on Tuesday despite the rain with highs in the 40s. Behind this system, colder air will make a return on Wednesday with a cloudy to partly sunny sky and a gusty wind. There can also still be some showers or a flurry in places on Wednesday with highs in the 30s to the lower 40s. Even colder air will press into the area on Thursday with clouds break for sunshine. Highs will be in the 20s to the lower 30s, which is a little below average for the date.