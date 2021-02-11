Evening weather forecast Thursday, February 11, 2021

The pattern of fast-moving systems passing close to the area every couple of days will continue for a while. Tonight will remain rather cloudy. Another disturbance will pass to our south later tonight into Friday, but this system is going to pass far enough to the south to just bring the chance for some flurries, maybe a light dusting in a few spots. The best chance for this to happen is near and south of Route 22. Farther to the north, there may even be some thin spots or breaks in the clouds. It will be slightly colder tonight compared to last night with lows in the teens. Other than the chance for a few flurries around early, Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 20s to near 30.

The next system will increase clouds again Saturday with another period of snow is likely later Saturday into very early Valentine’s Day. There may also be a bit of a wintry mix with that system. The good news is that all indications point to this being a very fast-moving system without a lot of snow. Though we will continue to watch. Highs Sunday will be in the 20s to near 30. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine and a colder day on Monday with highs in the 20s. A stronger system will bring us some snow Monday afternoon and that system may turn more of a wintry mix of ice, snow and perhaps rain Monday night into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be near to just above 30. More tranquil weather looks to return on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above the freezing mark. Another wintry mix will develop on Thursday.